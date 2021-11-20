Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLIGF opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Clinigen Group has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.