$6.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post $6.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

TNGX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

