Brokers Set Expectations for Sonos, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sonos in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of SONO opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. Sonos has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

