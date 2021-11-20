Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Boosted by Analyst

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $184.49 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

