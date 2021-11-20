Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REYN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

REYN opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

