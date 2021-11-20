William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Markforged in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Markforged has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

