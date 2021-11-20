Comparing Tronox (TROX) & The Competition

Tronox (NYSE: TROX) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tronox to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tronox pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 48.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tronox is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

66.8% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tronox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tronox and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.76 billion $969.00 million 14.62 Tronox Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.41

Tronox’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tronox has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 7.14% 15.84% 4.80% Tronox Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tronox and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tronox Competitors 133 424 625 11 2.43

Tronox presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Tronox beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

