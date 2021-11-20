Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $30.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $121.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

AMSWA stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.96%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.