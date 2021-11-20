JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 160” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 378.73. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

