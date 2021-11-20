James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,575 ($20.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £150.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,331.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,300.53. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

