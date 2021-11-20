Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,470

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.87).

ABF opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,894.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,089.43. The company has a market cap of £15.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

