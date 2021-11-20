H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE HR.UN opened at C$16.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.26. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.45.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.