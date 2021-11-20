BMO Capital Markets Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.82.

TSE FM opened at C$27.05 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$17.01 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

