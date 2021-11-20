Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 163 ($2.13) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday.

BEG stock opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.81) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.80. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.76 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

