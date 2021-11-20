CSFB Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.18.

FTS stock opened at C$56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.28. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8589735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

