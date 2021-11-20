Cfra Downgrades Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) to Sell

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) was downgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$87.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$85.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$99.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$91.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

