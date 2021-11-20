MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$0.35 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.70.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.24 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

