iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.41 and last traded at $67.43. Approximately 15,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,516,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000.

