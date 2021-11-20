iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 11,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,112% compared to the typical volume of 356 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

