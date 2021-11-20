Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aeva Technologies Call Options (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 9,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of 712% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,128 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,423,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,101,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

AEVA stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

