FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Boeing Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.08. Boeing has a 12-month low of $191.85 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

