Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Up 1.4%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.58. 6,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

