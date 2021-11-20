Brokers Set Expectations for Italk Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Italk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

TALK stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Italk has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

