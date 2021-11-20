Head to Head Analysis: Spotify Technology (SPOT) & Its Rivals

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Spotify Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spotify Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 3 8 13 0 2.42 Spotify Technology Competitors 165 629 962 30 2.48

Spotify Technology presently has a consensus price target of $309.55, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 68.22%. Given Spotify Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spotify Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spotify Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $9.00 billion -$663.68 million -144.19 Spotify Technology Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.89

Spotify Technology has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Spotify Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Spotify Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -1.31% -4.29% -1.68% Spotify Technology Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spotify Technology peers beat Spotify Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.