Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE FLT opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 21.60 and a quick ratio of 21.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$183.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

