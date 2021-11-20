$277.69 Million in Sales Expected for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will report $277.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.70 million. Costamare posted sales of $119.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year sales of $776.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $779.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costamare.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CMRE stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.