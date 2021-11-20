ContraFect Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CFRX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.