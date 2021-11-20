Brokerages Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $187.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $198.88 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 130.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

