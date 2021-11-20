Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.05.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$72.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$69.42 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.45%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

