Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.00.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.75. The stock has a market cap of C$47.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.05 and a 52 week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.8572253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

