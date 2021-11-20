Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.34 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.95 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.3340997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.