National Bankshares Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.