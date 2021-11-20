AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.
AON opened at $296.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.27. AON has a fifty-two week low of $197.86 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
