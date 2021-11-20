AON (NYSE:AON) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $296.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.27. AON has a fifty-two week low of $197.86 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.