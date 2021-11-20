Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) dropped 4.5% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 7,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,314,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.97%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

