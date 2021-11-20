Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

