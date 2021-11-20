Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

