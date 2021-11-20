Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.