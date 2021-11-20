FY2021 EPS Estimates for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lifted by Analyst

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CohBar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CohBar’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

