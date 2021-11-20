Colliers Securities Comments on INVO Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for INVO Bioscience in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 787.94% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.99. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

