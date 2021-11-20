Critical Contrast: Yunji (YJ) and Its Rivals

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yunji to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yunji and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunji Competitors 141 698 1051 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Yunji’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yunji and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.00 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.75

Yunji’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yunji competitors beat Yunji on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

