Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spark Networks SE’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spark Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($8.78) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($21.77). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of LOV opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

