Head-To-Head Comparison: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Brookfield Renewable N/A -14.32% -4.16%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

