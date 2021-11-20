Research Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $347.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $353.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

