The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

SGE opened at GBX 799.60 ($10.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 734.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 700.96. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

