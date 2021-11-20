WH Smith’s (SMWH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,514 ($19.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 396.35 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,668.82.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

