Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco stock opened at GBX 278.85 ($3.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.