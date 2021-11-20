Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of YCA stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 400.09 ($5.23). The stock has a market cap of £642.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 352.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.75.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

