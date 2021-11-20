Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

ACGL opened at $42.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

