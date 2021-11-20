Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Acquires £4,704 in Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Rosemary Leith purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($30.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,145.81).

Rosemary Leith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Rosemary Leith acquired 830 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,315 ($30.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,214.50 ($25,103.87).

ICP opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,578 ($20.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($32.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,184.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,161.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

ICP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

