Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €128.30 ($145.80) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €91.00 ($103.41) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €114.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

